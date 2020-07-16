Somalia: Military Chief Visits Mogadishu Attack Victims in Hospital

16 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The head of Somalia's military has paid a visit to the victims who were wounded in a recent attack that targeted him in Mogadishu's Hodan district.

General Yussuf Rageh was accompanied by Health officials and military officials during his visit to the hospital.

The army chief received information regarding the health conditions of the wounded from doctors and also spoke to the relatives of the wounded citizens.

The military commander-in-chief escaped unscathed on Monday after a suicide bomber drove a car loaded with bombs into his convoy killing one person and injuring eight others.

Al-Shabab's military operations spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said in a statement: "We conducted a martyrdom operation in Mogadishu. The target was a military convoy escorting senior apostate commanders."

The armed group has been fighting since 2008 to take over the central government and rule the country with the Islamic law understood based on their own rigid interpretation.

In 2011, the African Union sent 20,000 peacekeepers to join government forces and drive Al-Shabab out of Mogadishu.

While the group has been chased outside the capital city, it still controls swaths of territory outside the cities and launches attacks including suicide bombings targeting government and international affiliates.

