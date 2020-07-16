Somalia: PM Travels to Garowe to Lead State Funeral of Ex-Prime Minister

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire has traveled to Garowe, the regional administrative capital of Puntland on Thursday to lead the state funeral for former premier Hassan Abshir Farah who passed away in Ankara Turkey last week where he has been undergoing treatment.

Security in Garowe has been tightened with more troops and major roads closed as thousands of Somalis lined in the road leading to Garowe Airport for the state funeral of the late prime minister.

All regional state leaders have also arrived in Garowe on Wednesday to take part in the funeral which is set to lead by premier Hassan Ali Kheire.

The body of former prime minister was stopped over at Adan Adde International Airport where government officials led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo performed Janaza Prayer.

The former Prime Minister also served as Mogadishu mayor and was a member of parliament.