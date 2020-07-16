Africa: Liberia Represents Africa On United Nations Advisory Committee for UN Global Food Systems Summit 2021

press release

New York — The Republic of Liberia has been appointed by the United Nations as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee for the United Nations Global Food Systems Summit 2021 as one of the two African Countries; along with the Kingdom of Morocco, to represent the Continent of Africa on the Advisory Committee.

The appointment of Liberia along with Morocco on June 22, 2020, to represent Africa on the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Secretary-General's Food Systems Summit 2021 followed the endorsement of the two Countries by the African Group of fifty-four (54) Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors to the United Nations in June 2020.

Again, the case, representation, candidature and appointment of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Advisory Committee for the United Nations Global Food Systems Summit 2021 was championed by His Excellency Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. and done under his direct and astute leadership as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations; in line with the vision, guidance, directive, and mandate of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Secretary-General's Food Systems Summit 2021held virtually on July 7, 2020; Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. described Liberia's membership on the Advisory Committee and participation in the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Committee as a major step forward for the country as the committee's objectives align with the vision of His Excellency President Weah regarding food security, ending hunger and reducing poverty. "We are especially pleased about the preferment of the Republic of Liberia as one (1) of the two (2) African Countries appointed as members of the Global Food Systems Summit 2021; given the fact that this preferment of Liberia as a Member of the Global Food Systems Summit 2021 is also within the trajectory of the uncompromising, relentless and passionate vision of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah; to ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture; reducing poverty; health for all; economic growth; industrial development, innovation, and infrastructure; sustainable production and consumption; climate change; ecosystems, biodiversity, and forests; which are certainly linked to the food systems." Ambassador Kemayah asserted.

On behalf of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and the Government and People of Liberia, Ambassador Kemayah extended heartfelt gratitude to the African Group of Ambassadors to the United Nations and the entire United Nations System for the confidence reposed in the Government of Liberia to serve on such an important committee. "On behalf of His Excellency President Weah, and the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia; we again extend our heartfelt gratitude to the African Group of Fifty-four (54) Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors to the United Nations; and the United Nations Secretary-General, His Excellency Mr. António Guterres; and United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Her Excellency Madam Amina J. Mohamed; and the United Nations in general; for the continuous confidence being reposed in the Government of His Excellency President Weah and the People of the Republic of Liberia; this time, by the endorsement; and subsequent appointment on June 22, 2020; of the Republic of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Advisory Committee for the United Nations Global Food Systems Summit 2021; and reaffirm our unflinching practical commitment and support for this initiative of the Global Food Systems Summit for 2021; and to ensure its fullest realization; in view of its critical importance; relative to the achievement of sustainable food systems; globally; and more importantly; achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." Ambassador Kemayah emphasized.

Ambassador Kemayah then assured the Chair of the Advisory Committee, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohamed, of Liberia's support for the United Nations Secretary-General and his Reform Agenda; and reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment and support to Madam Mohamed in the discharge of her duties and responsibilities as Chair of the United Nations Advisory Committee for the Global Food Systems Summit 2021, and for the attainment of the terms of reference of the Advisory Committee; and the goals and objectives of the Global Food Systems Summit 2021.

The Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations stressed the need for more concrete actions to address food insecurity globally. Ambassador Kemayah observed that like other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the United Nations Secretary-General's Report (2019) records slow progress for Sustainable Development Goal Two (2), which primarily seeks to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

Ambassador Kemayah said with such narrative, it is imperative that the United Nations, as a world body, takes concrete actions to address the situation; and described as timely and commendable, the plan to convene in 2021, the Global Food Systems Summit.

Ambassador Kemayah: "The United Nations Secretary-General's Global Food Systems Summit, scheduled to be held in 2021 is more than welcoming; and will provide another opportunity to find ways and means to enhancing the global food systems, and to further the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal Two (2) within the context of the cross-cutting nature of the Sustainable Development Goals."

The goals of the Global Food Systems Summit includes the provision of strategic advice for the preparatory process and guidance to the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit; and will bring together a multi-stakeholder body of leaders across various areas of expertise, constituencies, and capabilities that are essential to delivering a Summit with a transformational set of outcomes and actionable commitments.

Ambassador Kemayah expressed the hope that the Food Systems Summit will evolve policy options that will enhance structural economic transformation; inclusive growth; strengthen agricultural infrastructure and value chains; and resilience to climate change; all of which are linked to the food systems; and stressed that it is the responsibility of all United Nations Member States to ensure that the outcomes of the Global Food Systems Summit are scrupulously implemented within the context of the priority workstreams; especially the Food Systems Dialogues, which he believes are very fundamental to ensuring active participation of communities and Governments and creating national ownership and appreciation of the food system process.

Said Ambassador Kemayah: " To this end; while underscoring the importance of the five (5) priority workstreams; we want to highlight the Food Systems Dialogues; which we strongly believe are very fundamental; as such dialogues will not only provide an opportunity for governments and communities; including youth, women, civil society and all other stakeholders around the world to discuss their food systems; and identify ways to strengthen such systems; but will also serve as the means for a greater sense of ownership and appreciation of the process and challenges; with the view of mitigating such challenges and mobilizing support to ensure that no one is left behind."

Concluding, Ambassador Kemayah reiterated his call for Africa to host the Global Food Systems Summit 2021. "In conclusion, we wish to humbly recall that in our remarks of appreciation in June 2020 when the endorsements of the Republic of Liberia and the Kingdom of Morocco were finalized by the African Group of Fifty-four (54) Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors to the United Nations in one of its regular meetings to serve as Members of the Advisory Committee for the Global Food Systems Summit 2021 in representation of Africa; the Republic of Liberia represented by us; made a passionate call for Africa to be given the opportunity to host the United Nations Secretary-General's Global Food Systems Summit 2021. In the same vein; we wish to reiterate our passionate call on you - Madam Chair and Members of this Advisory Committee; and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General and the entire Secretariat of the Food Systems Summit 2021; for Africa to be given the opportunity to host the United Nations Secretary-General's Global Food Systems Summit 2021; this when done will go a long way in practically demonstrating that this Global Food Systems Summit 2021 is the Peoples' Summit."

During the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Food Systems Summit 2021, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-Generaland Chair of the Advisory Committee,Her Excellency Madam Amina J. Mohammed made a presentation on the Role and Approach of the Advisory Committee; while Dr. Agnes Kalibata, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Global Food Systems Summit 2021 presented on the overall vision, objectives, and expected outcomes of the Summit scheduled to be held in 2021.