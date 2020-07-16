Tanzania: Improved Grape Cultivation Looms in Region

CENTRAL Tanzania Wine Company (Cetawico), Dodoma-based is planning to introduce a new grape farming style that would raise income of farmers and equally improve local wine industry market in the country.

In the approach, they intend to support small scale wine processors to increase productions, and improve the quality of the products.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' recently, the Cetawico Managing Director, Fiorenzo Chesini, said the development follows growing demand of wine in the global market that they see as an opportunity to tap.

"As for now we've entered into an agreement with more than 700 farmers to purchase grapes, but also we expect to expand our production level in the near future," he said.

Mr Chesini further pointed out that most farmers in the region have not reached a point, where can produce needed grapes with wanted qualities to brew best wines.

"Most farmers are still unprofessional in timing grapes on when to harvest. They do not know when to harvest in order to allow the crop attain level sugar recommended for making best wines," he added.

However, plans are underway to provide farmers with knowledge on when to harvest and right agronomic practices.

On his part, the company's Quality Controller, Mr Erick Schlunz, said the factory has been producing best wines that are marketable.

"In few years to come, we will stand at the peak of the world as best wine processing company, and as for now, our products compete well against high-profile factories in South Africa," he said.

Among the top and best wines produced at the company, includes Sharye, Rosier, Presidential, Chenin Blanc, tresor, crystal, ruby, Sharazad, ambassador and the presidential reserve.

Inaugurated on 26 June, 2005 by the former President William Benjamin Mkapa, the company has kept on expanding in the country and plays a vital role in promoting cultivation of grapes in the region.

"We are now among the leading tax payers in the region, where we pay at least 100 m/- every month," he said.