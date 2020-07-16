Kenya: Counties Face Lockdown If Coronavirus Numbers Rise Sharply

15 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Caroline Wafula and Derrick Luvega

Governors have said they will have no choice but to lock down their counties should they start recording alarming cases of Covid-19 following the removal of travel restrictions from the Mombasa and Nairobi hotspots, the Council of Governors (CoG) has said.

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said on Wednesday that statistics recorded in the last one week are worrying, and the lockdown option will be considered where cases get out of hand, in consultation with President Kenyatta.

HIGHEST NUMBER

The last one week, Mr Oparanya said, had "recorded the highest number of deaths".

Putting the figure at 12, the CoG boss added: "Reports indicated that three of these were community deaths. This should get all Kenyans alert and awake because the disease has begun to infiltrate communities."

Of concern to the governors is Kenyans' attitude, as they seem to have thrown caution to the wind.

"The country has only been opened for one week, and yet these are the statistics we're beginning to see. As the CoG, we are acting with caution and alertness to stem the spread from one county to another," he said.

WEAR MASKS

"It is saddening to see in the media and also on the streets the ignorance displayed by Kenyans. Please note that we're our brothers' keepers, hence we're encouraged to wear masks properly by covering our noses and mouths and not wearing them on our chin," Mr Oparanya said.

"We should also observe social distancing and respect our neighbour's space," he added.

By Wednesday, the county governments had cumulatively set aside 271 isolation heath facilities, with a total of 12,034 beds. There are 447 ICU beds cumulatively in the counties and 437 ventilators dedicated to Covid-19 treatment.

The CoG indicated that the identified isolation facilities will be jointly inspected by both levels of government and gazetted by the Ministry of Health.

WITHDREW AMBULANCES

County governments are in a panic on handing of emergencies relating to Covid-19 cases after Health ministry withdrew ambulance services due to funding challenges.

Mr Oparanya said the move was a huge setback that might negate some of the efforts the counties have made in fighting the pandemic.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.