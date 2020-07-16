Kenya: Kpl to Be Renamed BetKing Premier League

16 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is set to officially announce a new sponsor for the country's top league this morning.

BetKing, a gaming company founded in Nigeria, has secured the title rights of the top-tier league that will now be renamed the BetKing Premier League.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa once again shared the news on his Twitter account.

https://t.co/G41YqZVEpe, yes ! Back your game. It will be the Betking Premier League. Now you know.

-- Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 16, 2020

According to Mwendwa, BetKing will sponsor the league to the tune of Sh1.2billion for the next five years with each top club set to get a grant of Sh8million per year according to Mwendwa.

The management of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) reverts to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in September and the federation has already moved swiftly and started plans for next season.

According to a reliable source, FKF has also secured a sponsor for the third-tier league, the FKF Division One League.

