Kenya: Nondi Pays Glowing Tribute to Ex-Club Mate Wendo

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi has paid glowing tribute to his former teammate Ernest Wendo.

Nondi, who now features for Georgian top-tier side Dila Gori, says Nondi is an underrated midfielder.

"He was my best friend while at Gor Mahia and always my favourite player. He is a very good defensive midfielder and he made things easier for me and the entire team during match days," Nondi said.

"I always knew he got my back in matches and would work hard to rectify the mistakes I did. He doesn't get the credit he deserves, he just lets his work speak on the pitch," Nondi added.

Nondi also named his favourite Gor Mahia squad.

Goalkeeper: Boniface Oluoch Defenders: Philemon Otieno ,Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Eric Ouma Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Amos Nondi, Francis Kahata, Innocent Wafula Strikers: Jack Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere Coach: Ze Maria