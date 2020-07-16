Kenya: Ministry of ICT Offices Shut Down for 10 Days After Staff Succumbs to COVID-19

The headquarters of the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs has been shut down for 10 days after one employee died of Covid-19.

More employees at the ministry who tested positive are self-isolating at home.

POSITIVE RESULTS

Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett said the staff will resume work on July 27 but they are monitoring the situation.

According to the PS, the person who died was a staff member at the Teleposta Towers which is the headquarter of the Ministry of ICT.

The ministry has since conducted tests on more staff with new positive cases being reported.

"In this regard, all staff/interns will be required to work from home. During this time, access to the office will be restricted, except where there is clearance by the respective Principal Secretary," Koimett said in a staff memo.

FUMIGATION

On Saturday the entire Teleposta Towers in Nairobi's Central Business District will be fumigated.

Other officers belonging to the ministry, offices at Postbank, Uchumi House and its field offices will also be fumigated.

According to the Public Service Commission, 35 per cent of national government employees are aged between 51 and 60 years.

The World Health Organization says older people face a significant risk of developing severe illness if they contract Covid-19.

This is due to physiological changes that come with ageing and underlying health conditions.