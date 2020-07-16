Kenyan National Ceda Ogada Lands Plum Job at IMF

16 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has named Kenyan lawyer Ceda Ogada as the Secretary of Funds and the Director of the Secretary's Department.

In a statement IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that Ogada is expected to begin his work in that capacity on September 1, 2020.

"Ceda has outstanding institutional knowledge, strategic and intellectual heft, and people leadership. His unparalleled ability to bring people together, combined with his profound appreciation of the Fund's institutional history and legal principles, as well as strong service orientation, will help the Fund to even more effectively serve our member countries in a very challenging economic environment," Georgieva said.

Ogada joined the IMF's Legal Department in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become Deputy General Counsel in 2014.

While at the global insitution, Ogada has been instrumental in areas such as advising on the governance of the fund, on country operations, helping to develop fund policies and implementation guidance and providing technical assistance to member countries.

Ogada will take over from Mr Jianhai Lin, who is headed for retirement.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

