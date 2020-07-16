Kenya: KPL Matches to Be Aired Live on an App From Next Season

16 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa has revealed that from next season all top-tier Kenyan league matches will be live on an app with subscribers paying to watch the games.

Mwendwa was speaking at Kandanda House in Kasarani on Thursday as he officially announced BetKing as the new sponsors of the Kenyan Premier League, which as we revealed earlier, will henceforth be referred to as the BetKing Premier League (BPL).

"All the games will be live on a digital app that can be downloaded from AppStore and PlayStore. Subscribers will pay Sh200 to watch a game of their choice and this will add up to the revenue that goes to the clubs," an excited Mwendwa said.

"The TV and broadcast industry is changing and it is no longer what it used to be. We have to move with the changing times. Netflix, Amazon and Facebook are all going to sports broadcasting and we have to be ready for such things. With our new app, the games will be there as well as highlights and other exciting products around our game," Mwendwa added.

The federation boss also announced that the federation will unveil a new tournament known as Super 16 that will replace the KPL Top 8. The tournament will involve the top eight teams from the top league and eight from the National Super League (NSL) with a sponsor for the same to be unveiled soon, according to Mwendwa.

"Our promise when we came to office was to change the game and we have been doing that. This is a new beginning for us and in our second term we will actualise most of the things we promised," he said.

