Kenya: KPL Clubs to Receive Sh8 Million Yearly From New FKF Mega Deal

16 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs were handed a sigh of relief after Football Kenya Federation on Thursday unveiled a Sh1.2 billion five-year sponsorship deal with Nigerian betting company Betking.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa, each club will receive Sh8 million yearly for the next five years when the new season begins under the reign of the national federation.

Mwendwa stated that the league will receive a first instalment of Sh236 million for the first year, confirming that a portion of this is set to be disbursed to the Federation in the next seven days.

According to the FKF boss, the amount yearly will rise by 5.5 percent in the first year while for the third year to the fifth year, it will rise by a massive 10 percent.

Mwendwa revealed that they will charge the KPL management to run the league, but notes they will need to move their headquarters to the FKF House.

He added that they are still engaging with stakeholders to ascertain how they will run the league, whether through a company or a board appointed by the KPL clubs.

The head of the football body has also at the same time stated that they are exploring the idea of starting the new season in October, but depending on government clearances.

Also, Mwendwa has said that FKF will use the annual affiliation fee paid by KPL to support the Women's Premier League. At the moment, they are looking at a figure of Sh12 million per year.

The Federation boss also says they are looking to get more sponsors to the top tier with an estimate of having at least Sh20 millionn per club in the next five years.

