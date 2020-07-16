Mauritius: Drain Project - Minister Hurreram Effects Site Visit At Ste Croix

press release

The minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, M. Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, effected a site visit, today, at Morcellement La Vallée, Le Cornue, St Croix with regards to the emergency drain project in the same region. He was accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Public utilities, Mr Joe Lesjongard.

The project comprises the construction of a drain network at Boullé Auguste Ludovic Street and Morc Happy Valley, and Le Cornue, Ste Croix. To the tune of some Rs 140 million, the works consist of the construction of some 4 km of reinforced concrete drains of width varying from 500 mm to 2900 mm and road reinstatement. The contract has been awarded to Sotravic Limitée on 22 June 2020. Works are scheduled to start by end of July 2020 and will be completed by end of December 2021.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram recalled that presently, the region of Ste Croix faces a serious problem of water accumulation and flooding during heavy rainfall. 'Residential developments have blocked the passage of natural water courses causing rain water from the slopes of the mountain to flow into residential areas', he said.

The Minister expressed satisfaction as regards the drain works to be carried out and stressed that Government has as priority the welfare and safety of citizens. Furthermore, he appealed to the inhabitants of the region to demonstrate understanding and patience as major works will be undertaken.

He lauded the setting up of the Land Drainage Authority (LDA) which, he pointed out, forms part of the Morcellement Board and hence, all developments that will be carried out will need to get the approval from the LDA first. This measure, he stated, will prevent residential developments from causing obstruction to drainage systems.

Speaking about the Land Drainage Master Plan, which consists of strategies to reduce anthropogenic effects on the vulnerability to heavy rain and flood incidences, he underlined that it is fundamental to maintaining safety in the country as well as coming up with sustainable solutions to mitigate the risk of flooding in the future.