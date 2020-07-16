Mauritius: Roof Slab Grant Scheme - Cheques Amounting to Rs 9,972,650 Remitted to 133 Families

16 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A total of 133 families received their cheques amounting to a total of Rs 9,972,650 which represent funds disbursed by the Government under the Roof Slab Grant Scheme for the casting of roof slabs to help vulnerable families complete their housing construction.

A cheque presentation ceremony was thus held, yesterday, at the Plaza Hall, in Rose Hill, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo.

In his address, DPM Obeegadoo underlined that this financial assistance is a concrete show of Government's support and expression of solidarity towards the most vulnerable members of the population.

He observed that everyone dreams to have his own residential property and that home ownership is an aspiration which is entrenched in the Mauritian culture. The construction of a house, however, demands huge investments, sacrifices and efforts, he indicated. The DPM also deplored that, nevertheless, the most vulnerable ones face even more constraints in this endeavour.

Hence, he said, through this financial assistance, Government seeks to support low-income families to undertake the construction of their house, while emphasising that its priority remains helping the most vulnerable.

Among the beneficiaries, Mr Obeegadoo indicated, there are 73 families earning a monthly salary of less than Rs 10,000, 41 with earnings in a range of Rs 10,000 to

Rs 15, 000, and the remaining earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

DPM Obeegadoo further stated that the support scheme has been subject to changes over the years, since its introduction in 1997, to extend assistance to more families by widening the salary scale. He indicated that since 2015 up to now, some 7477 families have benefited from the scheme, for which a sum of Rs 496.7 million has been disbursed, and a total of 60,000 beneficiaries over the last 23 years necessitating a Governmental support of three billion rupees.

He also spoke about the current dysfunctional housing market situation whereby many are faced with difficulties to find affordable housing units to buy or rent. The DPM recalled that 2020-2021 budgetary measures seek to boost the construction sector to remedy to that.

According to Mr Obeegadoo, now is the time for urgent action to tackle social housing issues, for which Government is taking a series of initiative and offering an array of facilities to help those in financial difficulties to secure decent housing.

Furthermore, he highlighted Government's decision to leverage the construction industry as the engine of the country's recovery from the post Covid-19 economic crisis, while recalling its unprecedented financial commitment to provide for the construction of 12,000 houses over a period of three years.

In addition, he pointed out that 850 housing units will be handed over to eligible beneficiaries this year, some other 1700 in 2021 and an additional 1400 in 2022.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Mauritius

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.