Algeria: Two Algerian Short Films At 13th 'Les Nuits Med' Festival

Algiers — Short films "Le vieux kalbelouz" by Imene Ayadi and "Kayen wela makanche" by Kada Abdalah participate in the 13th Short Film Festival "Les Nuits MED," scheduled in Porto Vecchio-Lecci and Ajaccio (South of France) from 16 to 26 July, announced the event's organizers.
