Algeria: Beijing Declaration - Algeria Congratulated for Co-Facilitator Role

New York — The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women congratulated Tuesday Algeria for its co-facilitator role in the adoption by consensus of the political declaration celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Declaration and Action Plan of Beijing.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability