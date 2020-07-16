Mauritius: World Heritage List - 14th Anniversary of the Inscription of Aapravasi Ghat

press release

The celebration of the 14th anniversary of the inscription of the Aapravasi Ghat on the World Heritage list was marked, this morning, by a flag hoisting ceremony, coupled with the launching of a padlet, in Port-Louis. The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, and other personalities were present.

In his address, the Minister lauded the initiative of conceptualising and designing a flag for the Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund, which he said adds value to the site by giving it an identity. The Logo of the flag consisting of the iconic steps, pays tribute to indentured labourers who contributed to the development of Mauritius. It has as backdrop the shape of the map of India, on a white background to represent purity.

Speaking about the Aapravasi Ghat site, the Minister pointed out that it holds key importance in the history of Mauritius, as it reminds the population of how the country has progressed over the years to reach the level of development it has achieved today.

Minister Teeluck thus recalled that the two pillars of the country's history include the arrival of slaves and that of indentured labourers.

The inscription of the Aapravasi Ghat as a World Heritage site has redefined the landscape of Port-Louis, as it stands as a strong memorial scene of a critical moment in the history of Mauritius and of the world, he stated.

On that note, the Minister announced the creation of a cultural space and an art gallery for this particular geographical quarter to put to the forefront the history of Mauritius. These triangular cultural sites will transform Port-Louis into a cultural capital, he said.

He reiterated his support to the various initiatives undertaken by the Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund and encouraged more initiatives to ensure that the country's heritage and its sites are maintained and preserved. He also indicated that the modernisation and the renovation of the site will be carried out by ensuring that the symbolical value of the heritage is preserved.

Also present at the event, the High Commissioner of the Republic of India, Shri Tanmaya Lal, spoke of the symbolic value of the site as a unique place that retraces the iconic steps of Indian indentured labourers.

According to him, it is important to make this history of migration, which is a collective cultural heritage, accessible to everyone and provide the context that drove the indentured labourers to Mauritius.

He also dwelt on the special relationship between India and Mauritius which is further strengthened through the human story of the migration of indendured labourers.

As for the Chairman of the Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund, Mr Dharam Yash Deo Dhuny, he emphasised that the Aapravasi Ghat site is unique as it is the only depot that is well preserved and still surviving other sites that have witnessed worldwide migration of indentured labourers as part of the experiment initiated by colonial powers.

This site represents the first modern system of contractual labour and also the memories, cultures, and values that have carried by indentured labourers, he highlighted. The Chairman further spoke of recent initiatives undertaken by the institution, namely the setting up of the Beekrumsing Ramlallah Interpretation Centre and the conception of its flag.