Mauritius: Farei - Mini Exhibition Focuses On Agro-Processing to Promote a Sustainable Agro-Industry

press release

A mini exhibition on the protocols developed by the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI) for value addition of locally produced fruits and vegetables, was launched, this morning, at the Farmer Training School, FAREI, in Wooton. The aim was to sensitise local entrepreneurs, the farming community and the public about agro-processing to promote food security in Mauritius through a sustainable agro-industry.

Several new products, which were developed in the Farmer Training School's laboratories and which represent an enormous potential for trade both locally and for exportation, were displayed during the exhibition. These comprised healthy preserves, dehydrated fruits and organic products such as passion fruit jam, oil-free hogplum pickle, breadfruit brine, white radish pickle and kiwi chilli. A video on tomato processing was also launched on that occasion.

The event was attended by the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, along with major agro-industry stakeholders, namely: representatives of Business Mauritius, the Economic Development Board, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Mauritius Chamber of Agriculture, the Association of Mauritian Manufacturers and the Development Bank of Mauritius.

In his address, Minister Gobin said that Budget 2020-2021 has placed agro-processing at the centre of Government's agricultural policy for Mauritius with regards to locally manufactured products and recalled that a national agro-processing strategy has been elaborated. The strategy aims at identifying new varieties and characteristics of fruits and vegetables which are suitable for processing while developing the capacity of the sector.

Moreover, the Minister indicated that access will be facilitated for SMEs to market their products in supermarkets and legislations will be made to compel supermarkets to give a minimum of 10% of their shelf capacity to locally manufactured products and to SMEs. Mr Gobin also spoke about the importance of self-sufficiency as well as the need to endorse smart agriculture so as to reduce the use of insecticides, pesticides and artificial fertilisers and promote sustainable agriculture.

For his part, Minister Bholah said that a wide array of measures is proposed at the level of several Ministries to favour self-sufficiency especially in the current post Covid-19 period. As such, he spoke on the necessity of building synergies between different stakeholders to ensure the progress of the agricultural and cooperatives sectors.

In addition, the Minister announced that several training programmes will be offered shortly by experts from FAREI and the National Cooperatives College in the field of hydroponics and bio-farming. These trainings will give opportunities for small businesses to become viable and ensure that locally manufactured products are properly marketed thereby reducing importation.

It is recalled that the Farmer Training School was established in 2004 in Wooton. It aims at improving farmers' productivity and inculcating professionalism and entrepreneurial skills as well as workers' know-how for improved employability

The FAREI has the responsibility to conduct research in non-sugar crops, livestock, forestry and to provide an extension service to farmers in Mauritius including its outer islands.