Mauritius: COVID-19 - Training for Trainers to Inform the Public More Efficiently

press release

A half-day training for trainers on Covid-19 organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with other stakeholders kicked-off, this morning, at Heen Foh Hall, in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, and other personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

This training session, targeting some 350 participants, aims at enabling trainers and the different stakeholders who work directly with the general public to acquire additional information and training on Covid-19 so as to sensitise and inform the public in a more efficient manner regarding the coronavirus. Furthermore, its objective is also to ensure that every Mauritian is ready for the reopening of our borders, for which modalities are still being worked out, so as to avoid a second surge of the virus in the country.

The training session will comprise four main topics, namely: Overview of Coronavirus in Mauritius and Challenges ahead; Control Measures and Prevention of Coronavirus; Transmission of Coronavirus; and the role of officers in the Prevention Programme and Social Mobilisation.

In his address, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that, as the lockdown has been lifted in Mauritius, participants are meeting representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations, Health Centres, Community Centres, and schools so as to disseminate information about the virus more efficiently and attending to queries from members of the public. He pointed out that, since the coronavirus is still present around the world and is constantly evolving, it is imperative that up-to-date information is made available to the population so that everyone takes necessary precautions, and to prevent the spread of fake news.

Furthermore, the Health and Wellness Minister recalled that since January 2020, Government has already started taking necessary precautions so as to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country and to acquire necessary equipment. A National Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, met every day for more than three months so as to take appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of the population in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mauritius, he added.