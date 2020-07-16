Western Sahara: Saharawi President Congratulates Galicians and Basques On Recent Elections Results

16 July 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Areas) — The President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, has conveyed his congratulations to Basques and Galicians on the results achieved in recent elections.

In messages addressed to the two most voted forces in both communities, PNV and PP-Galicia, the Saharawi president has conveyed the congratulations of the Saharawi people, the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and the Directorate of the Frente POLISARIO for the success obtained in an electoral process "transcendental for the peoples who struggle to consolidate their identity and build a better future".SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.