Western Sahara: Saharawi President Congratulates Galicians and Basques On Recent Elections Results

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Areas) — The President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, has conveyed his congratulations to Basques and Galicians on the results achieved in recent elections.

In messages addressed to the two most voted forces in both communities, PNV and PP-Galicia, the Saharawi president has conveyed the congratulations of the Saharawi people, the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and the Directorate of the Frente POLISARIO for the success obtained in an electoral process "transcendental for the peoples who struggle to consolidate their identity and build a better future".SPS