Zimbabwe: New Twist to Netone Case

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro Chief

NETONE chief executive Lazarus Muchenje yesterday got a second reprieve after the High Court suspended the termination of his employment contract until the NetOne board has a chance to file its reply to an application to reverse the dismissal pending the final resolution of the labour dispute.

Muchenje went to the High Court on Monday seeking to suspend, at least temporarily, the decision by the company's board to fire him on three months' notice last week, hours after he was reinstated by a court order.

He wanted the dismissal suspended until the dispute was settled in court.

When the parties appeared before Justice Webster Chinamora sitting in his chambers for the hearing of the urgent application, the NetOne board members through their lawyer Mr Gugulethu Ndlovu, asked for a postponement of the matter to enable them to file their opposing papers.

Justice Chinamora granted the request and deferred the case to August 4, but suspended the termination of Muchenje's contract until the matter is finalised.

In issuing the interim order, Justice Chinamora said he was doing so to preserve the integrity of the proceedings and the efficacy of eventual order that he will grant after hearing arguments.

"The letter dated 9 July authored by the second respondent and addressed to the applicant shall not be put into effect," he said.

"No publication shall be made by any of the respondents to the effect that applicant's contract has been terminated."

Justice Chinamora gave both parties legal counsel timelines of filing their papers necessary for the matter.

He highlighted the areas which he requires the parties' lawyers to address.

Both must first address the legality of the dismissal of Muchenje, done in terms of the Labour Act and common law, which requires the giving of three months' notice.

Justice Chinamora asked both legal counsel to consider the Public Entity and Corporate Governance Act, as read together with Public Entity and Corporate Governance Regulations in particular Section 11, which provides for the dismissal of a chief executive of a public entity.

He required legal counsel to indicate which of the Labour Act and Governance Act has precedence over the other.

This is because Section 11 of the regulations when read with Section 16 the Governance Act provides that "a chief executive of the public entity shall not be dismissed or be required to vacate his or her office unless he or she has been guilty of misconduct inconsistent with the discharge of his or her duties or if he or she failed to comply with conditions of service or provision of the contract . . ."

Muchenje successfully challenged his original suspension in court, leading to his reinstatement last Thursday, but the board immediately followed "due process" and terminated his services a few hours later, in line with provisions of the Labour Act that allow dismissal on three months' notice.

He is now suing the company's board chair Ms Susan Mutangadura and four other board members -- Winston Makamure, Dr Rangarirayi Mavhunga, Dr Beulah Chirume, Dr Douglas Mamvura and NetOne -- in his urgent chamber application filed at the High Court on Monday.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.