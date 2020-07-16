Zimbabwe: COVID - 19 Frontline Workers Undergo Tests

THE Covid-19 task force in Kwekwe District has embarked on a testing exercise on all frontline workers, including journalists.

In an interview, Kwekwe District Development Co-ordinator, Mr Fortune Mpungu, said the taskforce engaged Medical Air Rescue Services (MARS), which is now conducting the tests at his offices.

"MARS has pitched a tent outside our offices and they are testing all our front line workers of Covid-19," he said. "We want everyone on the front line, including the journalists to come and get tested so that we know their status.

"They (Mars) have been doing this since Monday and a number of people have already been tested."

Mr Mpungu said the team from MARS will move to another centre tomorrow and urged all the frontline workers to take advantage of their availability to get tested.

"We hope by Friday all our front line teams will have tested and after that we will be moving to clinics and other health facilities in the district," he said.

Mr Mpungu bemoaned the low response from the frontline employees.

"We informed all the frontline workers about this programme, but there is still low turn up," he said. "I don't know why people are hesitant to get tested.

"Because of the low turn up, the team is now conducting the tests on members of the public and we want to believe the numbers will improve."

Kwekwe District has recorded two cases of Covid-19 and both have since recovered.