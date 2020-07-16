Zimbabwe: Banks Have Capacity to Lend Corporates

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Local banks have significant financial capacity to lend to corporates that require working capital to support recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, recent economic research findings have revealed.

The latest available banking sector statistics show the sector has potential to play a key role in supporting the recovery of the corporate sector from the impact of Covid-19, the Zimbabwe Economic and Policy Research Unit (Zeparu) said.

"At 38,82 percent against a benchmark of 70 percent, the loan-to-deposit ratio suggests that banks have room to increase credit for those companies that may need working capital," Zeparu said in its Economic Barometer Volume 21.

The capital adequacy ratio is more than three times the regulatory requirement of 12 percent. The liquidity ratio (75,59 percent) is also high, more than double the regulatory requirement of 30 percent.

Further, Zeparu said non-performing loans are also under check at 3,23 percent against a benchmark of 5 percent, although they might increase due to the economic slowdown from Covid-19.

As at end of December, total banking sector assets were $53,7 billion, total loans and advances stood at $10,2 billion, while total deposits were pegged at $34 billion.

The Covid-19 pandemic is projected to severely impact on the global economic growth from 2,9 percent in 2019 to minus 3 percent in 2020.

Countries have had to incur huge costs to protect human lives and allow health care systems to cope.

Further, measures to contain the spread of the pandemic have required isolation, national lockdowns, and widespread closures, thereby slowing economic growth across the globe.

Global growth forecast is still characterised by uncertainties although the initial forecast for 2021 is a growth of 5,8 percent.

In 2021, growth of big economies in the region like Nigeria and South Africa is expected to recover from -3,4 percent to 2,4 percent and from minus 5,8 percent to 4 percent respectively.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.