Zimbabwe: Squash Academy Itching to Return to Courts

THIS year could have seen the Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust celebrating their 11th anniversary in Harare.

But, the celebrations are likely to be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have given the Sports Commission some of our precautions, indicating how we are going to conduct our activities, as far as the prevention of the spreading of the coronavirus is concerned," said Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust director, Mashumba Mukumba.

"We will wait until we get the permission from the Sports Commission to resume playing because, next year, will be too far unless the situation doesn't change."

The measures they will follow are:

l Social distancing at the squash courts will be observed.

l Sanitising and disinfections will be conducted before and after play. Players' hands, rackets, balls, squash doors, handles and floors and ablution facilities will be sanitised and disinfected daily.

l There will be no handshakes or hugs before the matches, during the matches and after the matches.

l Temperature checks will be conducted upon arrival at the Squash Club premises.

l All support staff at the clubs, coaches and players will put on face masks when they are not playing.

l No competitions will be held now until such a period that the Sports Commission will give the green light for such competitions to go ahead.

l Clubs will monitor their players and support staff for any symptoms at all times.

The Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust was formed in 2009 and is the brainchild of Mukumba, who wanted to give underprivileged children from Harare's high-density suburbs such as Glen View, Kuwadzana, Budiriro, Warren Park as well as Chitungwiza, the chance to play squash.

The academy is based at Harare's Belgravia Sports Club which has been home to some of Zimbabwe's finest squash players, including Ishmael Mubure.