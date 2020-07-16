Zimbabwe: Squash Academy Itching to Return to Courts

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza Sports Editor

THIS year could have seen the Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust celebrating their 11th anniversary in Harare.

But, the celebrations are likely to be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have given the Sports Commission some of our precautions, indicating how we are going to conduct our activities, as far as the prevention of the spreading of the coronavirus is concerned," said Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust director, Mashumba Mukumba.

"We will wait until we get the permission from the Sports Commission to resume playing because, next year, will be too far unless the situation doesn't change."

The measures they will follow are:

l Social distancing at the squash courts will be observed.

l Sanitising and disinfections will be conducted before and after play. Players' hands, rackets, balls, squash doors, handles and floors and ablution facilities will be sanitised and disinfected daily.

l There will be no handshakes or hugs before the matches, during the matches and after the matches.

l Temperature checks will be conducted upon arrival at the Squash Club premises.

l All support staff at the clubs, coaches and players will put on face masks when they are not playing.

l No competitions will be held now until such a period that the Sports Commission will give the green light for such competitions to go ahead.

l Clubs will monitor their players and support staff for any symptoms at all times.

The Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust was formed in 2009 and is the brainchild of Mukumba, who wanted to give underprivileged children from Harare's high-density suburbs such as Glen View, Kuwadzana, Budiriro, Warren Park as well as Chitungwiza, the chance to play squash.

The academy is based at Harare's Belgravia Sports Club which has been home to some of Zimbabwe's finest squash players, including Ishmael Mubure.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.