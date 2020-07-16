Zimbabwe: Husband Disappears After Tragic End to Row

A Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (zupco) worker has gone into hiding after his wife was killed in Norton on Monday, while, in a separate incident, a two-year-old girl was fatally battered with an iron bar during a family dispute in Nyanga.

Police have since arrested a suspect in the Nyanga case, Forward Kembo (24), but are still looking for the Zupco employee, Aprosi Mushunje, who worked in Belvedere, Harare, but lived in Norton.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed they were treating the Norton case as murder.

"A couple embroiled in a dispute failed to find common ground after a counselling session by a relative," he said. "The wife was later found dead in her bedroom covered with blankets while the husband has gone missing. There were no visible injuries on the deceased."

On Sunday, an uncle identified as Benjamin Chirenje, who lives in Mhangura, went to the couple's house in Katanga, Norton, where he counselled the couple.

The next day, Chirenje left the house and was accompanied by Mushunje and a relative to the bus stop.

But at the bus stop, Mushunje alleged that he had forgotten "something" at his house and went back, while Chirenje and the relative remained.

He did not return and after about 30 minutes the relative went to check on Mushunje and met him along the way.

Mushunje is alleged to have informed the relative that this was the last time they were going to see him.

The relative went home and discovered that Mushunje's wife, Siphelile Otillia Magwada (39) was dead and covered with blankets.

A report was then made to the police.

In Nyanga, police arrested Kembo of Kagoze village after he became violent and attacked his 91-year-old father whom he was accusing of witchcraft.

He also attacked his sisters aged 25 and 12 and during the altercation, a two-year-old girl heard some noise and she went outside a hut, where she met Kembo.

Kembo struck the child three times on the head with an iron bar and she died instantly.

A report was made to the police.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo found a man's body on Friday at around 2pm at Siphaziphazi in Cowdray Park.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The body was about 30 metres from a vehicle and had no visible injuries.

Another Bulawayo man was killed, in a suspected murder case, by a cellphone thief only known as Mafifty, who is still at large.

The thief had entered the deceased's house and stole a cellphone while the man was eating outside.

The victim was stabbed with a sharp object on the chest after noticing and confronting the intruder.

Two men were arrested in Colleen Bawn in Gwanda for attempted murder after they struck three people with axes following a misunderstanding while drinking beer and gambling.

In another case, a 20-year-old man has been arrested in Beitbridge after he and his two suspected accomplices, who are still at large, allegedly killed a man in his 30s while trying to steal a pair of shoes.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ignatius Takawira of Ingezi in Kadoma and Witness Musaka (21) of Binga, to help them investigate two murder cases.