Tanzania: Activists Want Fast Rta Review to End Road Carnage

IN a bid to reduce road accidents in the country, the coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have emphasized on the need for the review of the Road Traffic Act no 30 of 1973 to address the problem.

The CSOs emphasized on the need for the government to review five risk factors, which have been the main source of many accidents in the country.

The CSOs gave the suggestion during a conference which brought together various activists and government officials.

They said the review should address the issue pertaining to the minimum speed of 30 or 50 kilometres per hour in crowded and residential areas, which is manageable in case of emergency and considered to be inclusive to all road users.

Driving under influence and distracted driving which risks safety of other drivers and road users was mentioned as another area that needs the government attention.

"We call for revising of section 51 (8) of RTA to enforce mandatory maximum speed of 50 KpH in urban and residential areas and 30 KpH speed limit for areas accommodating schools, markets and other places with interaction of a large number of people," said Rose Ruben, Executive Director of Tanzania Media Women association (TAMWA).

Ms Reuben also asked the government to give a legal definition on areas that are called 'residential areas' under the traffic law. The review is set to be tabled in the coming parliament sessions.

The CSOs also called on the government to put more emphasis on implementation of the law that prevents driving while using a mobile phone.

Recently, the Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene said current statistics indicate a decrease in road accidents, but insisted on more efforts to be applied to curb the situation.

"It is not yet time for law enforcing organs to relax while people are dying or injured due to road crashes. We still need to work hard to address this problem," he said.