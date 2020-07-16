Tanzania: Ex-IGP Philemon Mgaya Dies in Dar

16 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mary Ramadhani

RETIRED Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mzee Philemon Mgaya (90), passed away at Hindu Mandal Hospital in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday afternoon, while undergoing treatment there.

The tragic news was announced by Police Force Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Misime.

The deceased served as the IGP from 1975 to 1980.

Mr Misime explained that funeral arrangements were being made by family members and the police force at the residence of the deceased at Bahari Beach in Dar es Salaam.

He told the 'Daily News' that a requiem mass will be held on Saturday starting at 11 am at Azania Front Church, following which the body of the deceased will be transported to Usangi in Mwanga District, where he will be put to rest next Monday.

The late Mzee Mgaya was born in 1929 in Moshi, Kilimanjaro. After pursuing primary and secondary education, he attended various military courses and climbed the military hierarchy, up to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Due to his hard work, Mzee Mgaya was appointed Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) in the early 1960s and served until the mid-1960s.

On August 8, 1975, President Nyerere appointed Mzee Mgaya as IGP.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.