Tanzania: Ex-IGP Philemon Mgaya Dies in Dar

RETIRED Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mzee Philemon Mgaya (90), passed away at Hindu Mandal Hospital in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday afternoon, while undergoing treatment there.

The tragic news was announced by Police Force Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Misime.

The deceased served as the IGP from 1975 to 1980.

Mr Misime explained that funeral arrangements were being made by family members and the police force at the residence of the deceased at Bahari Beach in Dar es Salaam.

He told the 'Daily News' that a requiem mass will be held on Saturday starting at 11 am at Azania Front Church, following which the body of the deceased will be transported to Usangi in Mwanga District, where he will be put to rest next Monday.

The late Mzee Mgaya was born in 1929 in Moshi, Kilimanjaro. After pursuing primary and secondary education, he attended various military courses and climbed the military hierarchy, up to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Due to his hard work, Mzee Mgaya was appointed Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) in the early 1960s and served until the mid-1960s.

On August 8, 1975, President Nyerere appointed Mzee Mgaya as IGP.