Zimbabwe: Top Cop Arrested

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police's deputy director for Criminal Investigation Department's Commercial Crimes Unit Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo and a chief public prosecutor have been arrested over bribery allegations involving the Kuwadzana US$1 million stands scandal.

Asst Comm Moyo and chief public prosecutor Mr Clement Chimbare spent the night in police cells and are expected to appear in court soon.

ZACC spokesperson Comm John Makamure confirmed the arrest.

"I can confirm the arrest of a prosecutor and some police officers but I am yet to get finer details," he said.

