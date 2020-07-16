Ethiopia: Calculating the Value of Peace, Public Protection

opinion

Needless to say, many of us are confounded by the lenience of the law towards lawlessness. A strange feeling of insecurity is developing in the society; the way enemy of the change wanted it. They will do anything to destabilize the country; and fantasizing to regain the power they lost in the nick of time.

No one can literally tell what their next pitfall might be or when and how the next mayhem will take place. And only God knows how many more lives will be claimed, properties will be lost or robbed. They are claiming themselves as untouchable hiding behind vindicated citizens. As a result of their brutality, the public is yearning for peace; the kind of which we deserve to sleep without apprehension at night, walk out freely during the day or ride anywhere in the country without concern.

The price of peace is incalculable. Being so much content and blissful of the political change could not mean something; the government should ensure societal peace and security. Despite the diverse political achievements that was scored in the last two and half years, the struggle for freedom would end up to be a little more than invincible if repeated riots keep on shaking the peace of the nation.

In the existing reality on the ground, parents do worry for their children due to the uncertainty of the future. It is melancholic for a nation living under the supremacy of the law to see the public organize themselves just to protect their lives and properties from perpetrators. The society is undergoing through one of the worst kind of distressing moments; which is eclipsing over the freedom we have cherished two years ago.

We are tired of witnessing vindicated people being murdered in a broad day light. People are locked down in their home town. Let us say, these are a moment we all should have endured before a lasting peace occur in time. But how long? Don't expect the ordinary people to have a clear understanding of the power games, conspiracies and how ruthlessly some politicians could kill to attain power. After all, the majority of the people do not want to bother about politics; so long as they can work and earn their daily bread. The last thing they expect from a government is to cherish them with sustainable peace and equal provisions in all socioeconomic public presentations.

Unfortunately, the bona fide peace they aspire is still awaiting. As a result, I am afraid to say, the apprehension of beguiling societal anger might one day wash away their confidence on the political platform.

The socioeconomic tragedy thus far happened has been enormous. A year has elapsed since tertiary education was interrupted throughout the country due to COVID-19. Adding fuel to the fire, corona has kept many at home for months by now; prohibiting safe movement and the conduct of business freely. State wise, the economic downturn has become precarious; and government has done its level best to fill the gap in the budget deficit. Thank God, the government has done its best to come up with a backup plan to do that.

In the worst case scenario, what happened recently following the tragic murder of the renowned singer, Hachalu Hundessa, has brought about additional confusion. It bleeds the heart to see innocent lives claimed in vain following his death. Some of them even had no idea about what was going on; and were seated or sleeping at home when they were murdered.

Such kind of havoc doesn't evolve out of nowhere. I personally feel that it primarily emanates from few political leaders who evoke the youth. The demonstrators, on the other hand, believe that no serious harm will happen on them even if they move extra miles during demonstrations like the previous regime. This paves the way for bandits and perpetrators to infiltrate. Few demonstrators also tend to be carried away and get themselves in the middle of criminal deeds.

The perpetrators propagate pseudo-ethnocentric agenda. Paradoxically, it is amazing to witness many of the resistance coming from few extremist elements in Oromia backed by the defunct and retiring members of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF). What are they expecting more from the Prime Minister? He belongs to Oromo ethnic group; if telling that is need be. However, he is assuming that position to serve the whole country equally; irrespective of any political and other denomination. That is the oath of his word during his ordination as a Prime Minister of Ethiopia; with over 110 million people.

The law functions blindly. Yet morality and human interference could push it farther to bring out unnecessarily damage. This will not help for both; and it will defy both the morality and the law by the end of the day. True, the political change was attained by the blood and bone of the youth in Oromia and Amhara regional state mainly; if not limited to them. The realization of this, however, should not be a barrier to exercise the law when mayhem arise in any regional government. Whether perpetrators are hiding behind their backs or not, criminals should be judged equally before the law.

At the dawn of the new political transformation, the first and foremost action executed was addressing all political parties found all around the world to come home participate in the democratization process of the country. In principle, that is what can be anticipated from a solemn and democratically sound government. Nonetheless, the execution of which should have been undertaken after reaching consensus on some common grounds so as not to endanger national interest. This becomes clearer when you see, the track records of few political parties in diaspora that were reputed to be destructive to national unity.

Summoning them with a simple sane mind and trying to harbour them could have led the country into a more serious fiasco. The public should not be executed until common grounds are attained among different political parties. Why? Innocent citizens that have been deceased so far have equal right to live in their country as citizens with anyone else. The life of any politician could not be worthier than the life of an ordinary citizen.

It was crystal clear from the beginning that the Prime Minister with that national sentiment of his, could not get along with deluded ethnocentric activists and politicians.

As a result of which, Ethiopia is now under a state of disarray. The choice lies between the extreme grudge in the disposition of EPRDF three years ago; and rectitude governance of the ruling party; yet is too stern to ensure our security as a citizen. No Ethiopian prefers to go back to thrall. I personally prefer to die a freeman than stay alive with mental slavery. We demand the government to set us free from the apprehension and perturbing condition we are living in today.

When the law works to primarily ensure the highest level of peace and security of citizens, people identify that as the law at its fullest. Even if the law is said to be brutal under such scenario, it will never be considered wrong by any standard; as law is people-centered. It is rather showing resentfulness and acting otherwise, which shall be wrong and unjust.

Reiterating what stated above, significant number of people blame the law to have failed them so far in terms of ensuring their security in the last two years. In fact, insecurity has predominated everywhere even in the capital; let alone people residing far away from their birth places in the last two or more years.

True, hunting criminals and putting them before court is something; and government is thriving in doing that. Yet, protecting crimes beforehand is the main source of fear, uncertainty and distressful to citizens.

The bottom line, the ruling party is entitled with an immense responsibility of safeguarding every single lives of citizens residing anywhere in the nation from criminals, vagabonds and perpetrators. The public stoutly urges the government restore our peace and security. The public demand protection at its fullest. The country is always grateful for the triumph brought to us from the relentless struggle of the Qerro, Fano and other movements of the youth. But the public has all the right to seek protection from the law; whoever hiding behind these gallant fighters. The youth have been told many times not to serve as instruments of destruction. As they fought for freedom bidding their lives, they should have also prevented the killing of innocent people; whenever they go out to demonstrate. Otherwise, they will be held equally responsible for all the damages-that is what the law says.

The country's criminal code distinctively asserts responsibility to public damages during such infirmities. Against this back drop, failure to adhere to the law because of thwarting tolerance would be like having fun in a poker game with human lives. It will be too difficult to reckon further loss of innocent lives. Therefore, the government on which we entrusted since day one of its victory should execute earnest measure to revoke the deterring scenario.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald