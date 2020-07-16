Tanzania: Magufuli - I Have Not Sent Anybody to Pick Up Forms

16 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Thursday distanced himself and other senior government officers from claims that some of those aspiring for elective positions in the ruling party have been sent him.

The President made the statement at Chamwino State House in Dodoma during the swearing in of the newly appointed Regional Commissioners for Dar es Salaam and Manyara, Mr Aboubakar Kunenge and Joseph Mkirikiti respectively.

Others are the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) director general, Dr Maduhu Kazi, the solicitor general, Mr Gabriel Malata, his deputy, Dr Boniphace Luhende and Mr Paulo Makanza-the new Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary (DAS).

During a televised event, Dr Magufuli also witnessed the swearing in of District Commissioners for Hanang, Moshi and Kiteto as well as the Tabora District Executive Director (DED).

Speaking during the event, President Magufuli said there were no leadership aspirants sent by him, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, Mzee Mangula (CCM vice chairman for Mainland Tanzania) or secretary general Dr Bashiru (Ally).

"They haven't been sent by heads of defence and security organs. Nobody should claim to have been sent by the IGP (Inspector General of Police) or CDF (Chief of Defence Forces)," he said.

According to him, someone who will demand to have been sent by him should be considered as a liar calling on CCM members countrywide to carefully examine them.

He said there was no reason for sending someone through the back door, saying reports from various parts of the country made it that some aspirants have been linking their bid with instructions from senior government officers.

Dr Magufuli said he would have used the nomination opportunities provided by the country's constitution if he was in need of someone, saying likewise the CDF could have used the promotion opportunity entrusted to him.

