Tanzania: Why Poaching Has Reduced Drastically Ruaha National Park

16 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — Tight security, arrests and confiscation of firearms has managed to eliminated organized criminal poaching in the Ruaha National Park.

Ruaha conservation officer Mr David Mlay says for the past five years the killing of elephants and poaching has drastically reduced.

"From 2014/19 a total number of 30 elephants killed were while more than 1200 suspects were arrested in connection with organized crime," he said.

He said that during 2019/20 only two elephants were killed and the incident occurred outside the park and 215 people arrested most of them being locals who killed other animals for meat.

Mr Mlay made the remarks at a field visit organized by Journalist Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) which was organized by Internews-Earth Journalism Network (EJN) to enable journalists understand issues related to poaching, ecology and tourism.

"Poaching is an organized crime, for it to occur there must be a buyer, different people with several networks but, we have managed to cut all the networks. The achievement has been made possible by collaborating with communities residing near the park," he said.

A resident of Tungamalenga in Iringa village, who was not identified said in the past poaching was a normal issue to them because they were not aware about essential of wildlife and its benefits.

" It was normal for a person to hunt or accommodate a any stranger who wanted bushmeat or elephants tusks. But ever since the park embarked on a good neighborhood project we no longer practice issues related to poaching," he said.

JET executive director Mr John Chikomo said to create awareness on environment; tourism, ecology and issues related to poaching and illegal trade of wildlife animal they continue working with several media houses.

Read the original article on Citizen.

