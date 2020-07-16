Tanzania: Kenyatta Echoes Magufuli's Call On Debt Relief for African Countries

16 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter and Agencies

Nairobi — Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the crafting of a joint European Union and Africa Covid-19 response strategy.

Mr Kenyatta said the EU-Africa Covid-19 strategy should among other interventions pursue the cancelation of debts owed by African countries echoing his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli's past call.

President Magufuli has in the past called upon international lenders and donors to offer debt relief to African countries instead of asking them to borrow more.

He was speaking during a virtual conference of European and African leaders on the proposed establishment of the Africa-Mediterranean-Europe (AME) Foundation.

The setting up of AME Foundation as a platform to enhance development discourse and interactions between Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe is being championed by the Former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

President Kenyatta supported the proposal to establish the Foundation saying the initiative will help inject new ideas needed to scale up collaboration between the three regions.

Also Read

Why poaching has reduced drastically Ruaha National Park

Nida to start charging entities using its data

Magufuli: I have not sent anybody to pick up forms

"I, therefore, welcome with enthusiasm the proposal to establish the Africa-Med-Europe (AME) Foundation. The Foundation will complement the existing Africa-European continental cooperation in addressing the emerging global challenges," President Kenyatta said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.