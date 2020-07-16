Tanzania: Magufuli Replaces Makonda As Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Wednesday, July 15, appointed Mr Aboubakar Kunenge the new Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, replacing Paul Makonda who is seeking an elective post.

Earlier in the day, Mr Makonda picked nomination forms seeking CCM's candidacy for Kigamboni constituency, Dar es Salaam in the upcoming October General Election.

Mr Makonda has been Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner since March 2016.

State House confirmed the switch in a statement. Mr Kunenge served under Mr Makonda as the Regional Administrative Secretary. A principal officer at the Bank of Tanzania, Mr Paulo Makanza, will replace Mr Kunenge.

President Magufuli also appointed Mr Joseph Mkirikiti to the position of Manyara Regional Commissioner.

Mr Mkirikiti, who was the District Commissioner for Hanang in Manyara, is replacing Mr Alexander Mnyeti who is also in the race for the ruling party's ticket to run in Misungwi constituency.

Other new appointees were Dr Seleman Serera, a principal officer in CCM who becomes District Commissioner for Kongwa in Dodoma, taking over from Mr Deo Ndejembe.

Two weeks ago, President Magufuli gave the green light to his appointees wishing to stand for election in the General Election to do so.