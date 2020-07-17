Kenya: Ochomo Among Five Axed By Bandari FC

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari FC have parted ways with five players, Nairobi News can exclusively reveal.

Among those shown the door are striker Wycliffe Ochomo, former Ulinzi Stars winger Cliff Kasuti, former Nzoia Sugar custodian Mustafa Oduor, Moses Mudavadi and former Nairobi Stima duo Alex Dunga and Patrick Mugendi.

According to a reliable source who spoke to Nairobi News, the five have already been handed their termination letters.

"They will be paid two months' (in lieu of) notice as indicated in their contracts. The team had 32 players and the management wants to cut down the number to 25 ahead of next season," the source told Nairobi News.

"It is purely a financial decision and the management had no option. They are eager to have everything set in terms of the team's composition before the league resumes."

Alex Dunga and Patrick Mugendi had been loaned back to National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima which, unfortunately, terminated the contracts of all its players last week after losing its main sponsor, Kenya Power.

Dunga is, however, on the radar of a number of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) sides.