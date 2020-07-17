Kenya: KWS Gives Six Lionesses Contraceptives, Kenyans Are Not Amused

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Thursday announced that it had conducted a birth control exercise on lionesses. According to KWS this would prevent them from conceiving for at least one year.

However, the post on twitter was not received well by Kenyans who opposed the move given the dwindling population of lions in the country.

According to the wildlife service, a hormonal contraceptive implant will be inserted into six lionesses.

KWS said the decision to insert the implants was necessary to reduce the rate of predation by the lions on endangered species at the Lewa Conservancy.

"The lion reigns supreme on the food chain. To maintain this balance KWS, vet Dr M. Mutinda deployed a hormonal contraceptive implant (prevent conception for a year) in an immobilized five year old lioness. Six lionesses will be implanted to reduce the predation of endangered species," tweeted KWS.

The lion reigns supreme on the Food Chain. To maintain this balance, @kwskenya vet Dr. M. Mutinda, deployed a hormonal contraceptive implant (prevents conception for a year) in an immobilized 5-year-old lioness at @lewa_wildlife.



However, Kenyans raised concern that the move would significantly reduce the number of lions hence interfering with the laws of nature.

Here are a sample of their sentiments:

This is wrong lions are few now in Kenya. They should have sent them to Boni Forest where other animals in their food chain are soo many. In Boni Forest they are thriving

Its only in the animal kingdom where they practise family planning and thats why they have seasons of mating. Now giving them contraceptives is very wrong. @kwskenya rethink

Aren't you interfering with nature by redefining the rules of the jungle?

Was the Lioness consulted whether she wants contraceptives?! Again, men calling the shots! Why not do it to the Mr. Lion instead?! PARTRIACHY!!

Why? why? Tumeshindwa na birth control in humans, so we force it on lions. Thought having more of lions is even better.

P2 ya simba

