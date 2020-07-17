Nigeria: Don't Disrespect National Assembly, Buhari Warns Ministers, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned ministers and heads of government agencies not to 'disrespect' or 'undermine' the National Assembly.

The president said this at a meeting he had with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Thursday night.

Details of the discussion were sent to PREMIUM TIMES by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

"In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the president re-emphasised his utmost respect for the National Assembly, adding that any disrespect to the institution by any member of the executive branch will not be accepted.

"Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members," Mr Shehu wrote.

The meeting comes on the day the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) walked out on a House of Representatives committee probing the NDDC's finances.

The NDDC leadership accused the chairman of the House committee of corruption saying it would appear only if he steps aside from the probe.

Mr Buhari's meeting with the national assembly leaders also occurs weeks after the minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, accused lawmakers of seeking to hijack a government temporary work project.

Read the full statement by Mr Shehu on Thursday's meeting below.

The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, was characterized by an engaging discussion on a range of key issues of national importance particularly the role of the legislature as a critical component in supporting their common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Nigeria.

The president and the leaders of the National Assembly recognized and acknowledged that the Executive and Legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.