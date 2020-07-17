Zimbabwe: Mashonaland Central Prepares to Host Zanu-PF Conference

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central is pulling all stops to ensure that this year's 19th Zanu-PF annual national people's conference in December will be a success, a senior party official has said.

Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Perrence Shiri, who is also Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Settlement Minister, said preparations have started in earnest and they were harnessing all resources available in the province.

He said they were going to be engaging different stakeholders and so far they had met Chiefs and farmers.

"The annual conference will be held in Mashonaland Central this year and we want people in the province to be involved. Some of the items required such as food cannot be provided by an individual but the province as a unit," he said.

"We are expecting about 10 000 people and we want to host them well. We had a meeting with Chiefs and farmers to alert them of the event and soon we will be meeting civil servants and residents so that we have a total buy in.

"This is the year for farmers to show the country that our province is the country's bread basket. Let our farms be a tourist attraction."

The vice chairman of the province, Brigadier-General (Retired) Epmarcus Kanhanga said they have set up various committees and there is a lot of enthusiasm around hosting the national conference.

This will be the second time that the province will be hosting the annual conference and Rtd Brig-Gen Kanhanga said the management and protocol committee has visited proposed venues for the event.

"The proposed venues are new the Zanu PF site in Bindura, Chipindura Secondary School, Nzvimbo growth point, Mvurwi," he said.

"The management and protocol committee visited these places and was looking at thing such as the surface, easy access from different areas, infrastructure like offices and storerooms, availability of water and electricity and capacity to host over 7 000 people.

Last year the annual conference was held in Mashonaland East at Goromonzi High School under the theme, "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030".

