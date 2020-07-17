Tanzania: Right Defenders, Netherlands Sign 60m/ - Deal

16 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) and the Netherlands Embassy in Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth 23,000 Euros (equivalent to 60m/-) geared to promote and protect human rights in the country.

A press statement issued by THRDC, the one-year project will facilitate human rights defenders to provide legal aid services in the country.

"The main beneficiaries of the project are human rights defenders," said the THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Ngurumwa.

