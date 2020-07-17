Tanzania: Crdb Launches Digital Customer Feedback

CRDB Bank has replaced old, jukebox styled, suggestion boxes with new digitized applications that can be accessed via one's mobile phone, tablet or portable computers.

The new digital 'suggestion app' using QR Code and has already taken immediate application effect through the theme; 'Tunakusikiliza, tupe maoni!'.

CRDB's Northern Zone Manager, Chiku Issa, said through the new system, clients' complaints will also receive rapid response and solutions.

"We are revolutionising customer feedback services by taking the suggestion boxes right to the palms of their hands, through digital applications," Ms Issa said on Thursday.

The old suggestion boxes, installed at bank lobbies to collect customers' feedback, through a paper-written method were collected once a week and the seven-day duration was a rather long wait until the process of addressing the problem starts.

"Besides, even the idea of treating all complaints at once, upon opening the box, lacked the tailor-made direct response to individuals who logged the complaints. "This means it was hardly effective in making the customers or clients feel that their needs and demands were solved, or even reached the right desk," said the manager during the launch of the service at the bank's Friends Corner Branch in Arusha City.

One of the bank's clients Ms Dina Patrick said the new QR Code will be helpful to pupils and students, because they are the ones who regularly pay their fees through online and mobile money transfers, therefore when stuck, they can use the application to solve their problems.

Another customer, Charles Hotay, said in the past they were forced to report to the bank whenever they had complaints and then subjected to fill forms then slot the papers into suggestion boxes without being sure if they would be read, leave alone being solved.

The Head of CRDB Bank's Customer Experience, Mr Yolanda Urio, assured that the new QR Code was effective and easy to use, in addition to giving on spot feedback and acknowledgement, adding that all one has to do is download it onto their devices.

Over the years, CRDB Bank has grown to become the most innovative and preferred financial services partner in the region.

Supported by a robust portfolio and uniquely tailored products, CRDB remains the most responsive bank in the region.