Tanzania: Crdb Launches Digital Customer Feedback

16 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hazla Omar in Arusha

CRDB Bank has replaced old, jukebox styled, suggestion boxes with new digitized applications that can be accessed via one's mobile phone, tablet or portable computers.

The new digital 'suggestion app' using QR Code and has already taken immediate application effect through the theme; 'Tunakusikiliza, tupe maoni!'.

CRDB's Northern Zone Manager, Chiku Issa, said through the new system, clients' complaints will also receive rapid response and solutions.

"We are revolutionising customer feedback services by taking the suggestion boxes right to the palms of their hands, through digital applications," Ms Issa said on Thursday.

The old suggestion boxes, installed at bank lobbies to collect customers' feedback, through a paper-written method were collected once a week and the seven-day duration was a rather long wait until the process of addressing the problem starts.

"Besides, even the idea of treating all complaints at once, upon opening the box, lacked the tailor-made direct response to individuals who logged the complaints. "This means it was hardly effective in making the customers or clients feel that their needs and demands were solved, or even reached the right desk," said the manager during the launch of the service at the bank's Friends Corner Branch in Arusha City.

One of the bank's clients Ms Dina Patrick said the new QR Code will be helpful to pupils and students, because they are the ones who regularly pay their fees through online and mobile money transfers, therefore when stuck, they can use the application to solve their problems.

Another customer, Charles Hotay, said in the past they were forced to report to the bank whenever they had complaints and then subjected to fill forms then slot the papers into suggestion boxes without being sure if they would be read, leave alone being solved.

The Head of CRDB Bank's Customer Experience, Mr Yolanda Urio, assured that the new QR Code was effective and easy to use, in addition to giving on spot feedback and acknowledgement, adding that all one has to do is download it onto their devices.

Over the years, CRDB Bank has grown to become the most innovative and preferred financial services partner in the region.

Supported by a robust portfolio and uniquely tailored products, CRDB remains the most responsive bank in the region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.