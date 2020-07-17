Nigeria: 602 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Take Oath of Allegiance - DHQ

Defence Headquarters has said that 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this while giving an update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between July 9 and July 16 at a news conference Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the repentant Boko Haram members relinquished their membership of the terrorist group and underwent De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Re-Integration (DRR) programme by Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

According to him, the ex-insurgents who have completed DRR programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the Oath before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

"The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

"The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

"It is heartwarming to state that Operation SAFE CORRIDOR has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated.

"Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege," he said.

According to him, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD), in the North-East, conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

He said that this was in addition to several air bombardments at different terrorist's locations at the fringes of the Sambisa forest and Bulabulin in Damboa Local Government Area.

He said that several BHT/ISWAP criminals and gun trucks were also "deleted" during the period.

"Also, within the period, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY in the North West rescued five kidnapped victims who were abducted in Isa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

"The abductees were kidnapped in June. Troops also arrested five members of Yan Sakai group as well as a gun fabricator along Maga-Kyabu-Tadurga village.

"Equally, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY backed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralised six armed bandits in an encounter that took place on July 14 at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara State.

"Arms and ammunition including 34 motorcycles were recovered," he said.

Mr Enenche said that within the week under review, 714 rustled livestock comprising 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep were recovered in Zamfara State.

He said that the successes recorded within the period had brought about a renewed vigour and determination on the side of the gallant troops in tackling the security challenge in the North-West zone of the country.

The Military High Command, according to him, commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their unwavering commitment and dexterity.

"Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of the enemies of the country. The High Command, also reassures the general public of its commitment to securing the country.

"Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt action," he said.

(NAN)