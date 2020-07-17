Nigeria: Police Discover Decomposing Body of Kidnap Victim in Rivers

16 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Police Command in Rivers said it has discovered the decomposing corpse of Ereba Dinabari, 38, who was recently abducted from his residence in the Woji area of Port Harcourt.

The command's spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Mr Omoni said the victim was kidnapped on May 5, in Woji and forcefully taken to a forest in Alesa community, Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

"Dinabari was taken to a forest and made to pay N1million as ransom for his release. But his abductors later refused to release him after collecting the ransom," Mr Omoni said.

According to him, the police made the discovery after operatives attached to the command's Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested two suspects allegedly linked to the crime.

"The commander of the anti-kidnapping unit, who led operatives, stormed Alesa community and arrested two male suspects aged 23 and 25 years.

"The suspects later led police operatives to a forest in Alesa community, where we found the victim's decomposing body tied to a tree.

"Operatives afterwards recovered a Toyota Spider vehicle that belonged to the victim," he added.

The police spokesperson noted that the suspects had, during interrogation, confessed to have kidnapped several other residents around Woji, Abuloma, Peter Odili areas in Port Harcourt, as well as in Eleme communities.

He said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Eleme Council, Philip Okparaji, has condemned the killing of Mr Dinabari and called on the police to ensure justice for the deceased victim.

Mr Okparaji said that the council would work closely with security agencies to ensure that criminals were rooted out from the area.

"We believe that such collaboration with security agencies will give the people of Eleme a new lease of life," he said.

The council boss condoled the family of the deceased.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.