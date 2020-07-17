Kenya: DPP Drops Murder Charges Against Omar Lali

16 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stephen Oduor

Omar Lali, the boyfriend of the late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai, is now a free man.

Lali was set free Thursday by the High Court in Garsen after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped the murder case against him to pursue an open inquest.

The turn of events comes less than a week after the DPP decided to prefer murder charges against Lali.

State Counsel Edie Kadebe told the court on Thursday that the government has resolved to pursue the events that led to the death of Tecra through other avenues, noting that the course is guided by interest for justice.

"It is a matter we have discussed and explored each angle with a lot of keenness, and decided that for the sake of public interest and in the interest of justice, we pursue an open inquest," he said.

Justice Roselyn Korir acknowledged the State's application, setting Lali free pending the inquest.

"If found responsible in the inquest, the accused will be arrested once again and be charged as shall be advised," she said.

On Tuesday, the court had requested Lali undergo psychiatric examination at the Garissa Referral Hospital pending plea.

The medical reports brought before court on Thursday verified that Lali was fit to take plea.

Tecra sustained head injuries after she fell at a private house in Shella, Lamu Island and later died as she received treatment at a Nairobi hospital in May.

Mr Lali was arrested by police on suspicion that he had pushed Ms Muigai to her death.

There were reports that the two had an argument before she fell, claims Lali's lawyer disputed.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.