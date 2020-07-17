Kenya: DPP Drops Murder Charges Against Omar Lali

Omar Lali, the boyfriend of the late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai, is now a free man.

Lali was set free Thursday by the High Court in Garsen after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped the murder case against him to pursue an open inquest.

The turn of events comes less than a week after the DPP decided to prefer murder charges against Lali.

State Counsel Edie Kadebe told the court on Thursday that the government has resolved to pursue the events that led to the death of Tecra through other avenues, noting that the course is guided by interest for justice.

"It is a matter we have discussed and explored each angle with a lot of keenness, and decided that for the sake of public interest and in the interest of justice, we pursue an open inquest," he said.

Justice Roselyn Korir acknowledged the State's application, setting Lali free pending the inquest.

"If found responsible in the inquest, the accused will be arrested once again and be charged as shall be advised," she said.

On Tuesday, the court had requested Lali undergo psychiatric examination at the Garissa Referral Hospital pending plea.

The medical reports brought before court on Thursday verified that Lali was fit to take plea.

Tecra sustained head injuries after she fell at a private house in Shella, Lamu Island and later died as she received treatment at a Nairobi hospital in May.

Mr Lali was arrested by police on suspicion that he had pushed Ms Muigai to her death.

There were reports that the two had an argument before she fell, claims Lali's lawyer disputed.