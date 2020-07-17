Kenya: University of Nairobi First Year Students to Report in January 2021

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has postponed the admission of first year students for the semester that starts in September.

This comes amid an advisory by the Ministry of Education to universities, colleges and technical and vocational institutions to make plans for phased reopening.

UoN Communication Officer John Orindi said the University is not in a position to allow the students to report but will have to wait until January.

The first year students were scheduled to start reporting on August 30.

But Mr Orindi said only students in their final year may be allowed to report back in September.

PHASED REOPENING

"The university plans to do phased reopening that will only see final year students only report back in September before a decision to open doors for other students is made," said Mr Orindi.

Mr Orindi said masters and PhD students have not be affected as they are continuing to study online. Those graduating this year will also not be affected.

So far, three university staff have died of Covid-19, raising fears of more infections at the university.

The three were two administration employees and a lecturer.

Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama said those affected had been working from home.

VIRUS PEAK

He said the expected reopening will be impossible as cases are likely to peak in November according to the Ministry of Health experts.

In a circular to vice-chancellors, the Ministry of Education directed universities to come up with reopening plans for their institutions.

In the plans, the universities were asked to ensure that provision of the minimum requirements for prevention of Covid-19 transmission is provided.

EducationPrincipal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi asked the vice-chancellor to ensure there is clean running water and soap for hand washing and sanitisers.

CLEAN AND SANITISE

He also told the institutions to frequently clean and sanitise objects which are often touched such as doors, knobs, light switches and stair railings.

The universities were also asked to ensure adequate space for social distancing and to also put signs to require staff, students and visitors to keep distance.

The universities are also to ensure mandatory use of masks or face shields for learners, lectures and non-teaching staff.

Mr Nabukwesi also directed VCs to ensure thermo guns for monitoring body temperature of all persons entering the institutions and specific public space on campus are available.