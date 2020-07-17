Malawi Veteran Rapper Barry One Resurfaces With New Project

16 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mpho Musowa

Malawi's veteran hip hop ace Barry One is making a huge comeback to active music after taking a break.

Barry One, who is also sometimes known as Uno among his followers, was last heard on a new track two years ago when he teamed up with Phyzix to drop a joint-album titled "The Diaries".

Resurfacing following a two-year hiatus, the Blantyre-based rapper revealed he is working on a new recording whose first release came out on June 29. The single features multi-award-winning performer, Piksy.

Real name Barry Mkorongo, the hip-hop artist raps about God's love towards him in his music journey spanning decades.

Barry One's upcoming project, an Extended Play (EP) which he is yet to give a title, is expected to drop sometime in September or a month later.

"It's a project that I am planning to have five tracks on it," shared Barry as he explained the reason behind his break from the music business.

He explained: "I had to take a break 'cause I couldn't divide my time between music and some projects I was working on, but now I have time to hit the studio."

Production credits for "Mkango" are attributed to Brian Nkata, aka God's Fav, a Malawian producer based in the U.S. Recording, mixing and mastering was done at Pro Pee Records in Blantyre by Percy Manyozo.

Barry is expected to drop visuals for "Mkango" this Friday. The music video, shot and edited by Ben Bei of B&G Productions will be premiered at Anchors in Blantyre from 7pm.

If you are a Barry One fan expect more visuals because the rapper further revealed that every song off the upcoming project will have a music video of its own.

Barry One has five solid projects under his belt. His five albums include their titles "Tionana", "Legendary", "Footprints", "Maso Atseguka" and "The Diaries (joint album with Phyzix)

Get Barry One's latest release here: https://mikozinet.com/barryuno-ft-piksy-mkango/.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.