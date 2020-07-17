Nigeria: UK Varsity Appoints Nigerian Professor As Vice Chancellor

A Nigerian Professor, Charles Egbu, has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University.

According to a statement on the UK Varsity website, he will take over from Margaret House, who will be stepping down after seven years.

Mr Egbu will return to Leeds, a city in which he studied and taught, to begin his new role on November 1, 2020.

Elated

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Egbu was quoted as saying: "I am honoured to be joining Leeds Trinity; a University who's values and ethos around widening participation, offering a personalised approach and encouraging all students to achieve their best, align with my own. The University has an impressive track record in learning, teaching and employability, and I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established under the leadership of Professor House.

"I have already been impressed by the sense of community at Leeds Trinity and I am looking forward to engaging with students, colleagues and alumni as we shape the future strategy of the institution. I am also looking forward to returning to Leeds; the city in which I spent much of my early academic life."

With more than 25 years' experience in higher education, he was previously Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at the University of East London.

He is also a member of various external bodies, including the Advance HE Pro Vice-Chancellor Network and QAA Panel of Experts.

Prior to this, he was Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University and Head of the School of Built Environment at the University of Salford. He held academic posts at University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University and Leeds Beckett University (formerly Leeds Metropolitan).

Mr Egbu's research interests focus on project management, construction management and sustainable development.

He has written 12 books and contributed to more than 350 publications in various international journals and conferences. He has strong links with industry, professional bodies and policy makers, and has managed several large multi-disciplinary research projects.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hanley, Chair Designate of the Board of Governors at Leeds Trinity University, said, "Professor Egbu brings with him a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the higher education sector. His energy and vision stood out throughout a very competitive recruitment process, and it is clear that he recognises Leeds Trinity's strengths and values, as well as bringing with him a detailed understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced from across the higher education sector. I very much look forward to welcoming him to Leeds Trinity University."

Mrs House will continue in her role as Vice-Chancellor until the end of October, when Mr Egbu will join the university.