Namibia: Bank Windhoek Introduces Mortgage Loan With Extended Repayment Terms for First-Time Home Buyers

15 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Bank Windhoek this week introduced a mortgage loan that encompasses extended repayment terms for first-time home buyers who intend to purchase a residential property with a value of between N$500,000 and N$2 million.

The buyers can now apply for a mortgage loan with an extended term of up to 360 months. Bank Windhoek's chief financial officer and incumbent chief executive for retail banking services, James Chapman said the extended mortgage term, coupled with the low interest rates, makes it more affordable and presents individuals with a unique opportunity to own a home.

"In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the back of an already struggling economy, we have seen a number of interesting market dynamics at play. Even though these dynamics do pose its challenges, it also presents some opportunities," Chapman said.

Chapman further added that as a customer-centric bank, Bank Windhoek is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 on its customers and the wider community and is continuously looking for innovative ways to assist beyond the support provided and relief measures implemented as part of the Bank's initial response to COVID-19. With the launch of this product, Bank Windhoek is also making financing more accessible to all.

"At Bank Windhoek, we strive to provide sustainable value to all our stakeholders and partner with our customers for growth as we accompany them on their journey to a financially secure future. Owning your own home is a key milestone for many on that journey, and Bank Windhoek wants to make it possible. We will continue to find ways to help our customers and drive progress in the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented time we find ourselves in," Chapman added.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.