Namibia: Meatco Sells Sub-Standard Corned Beef

15 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) is selling limited cans of sub-standard corned beef to staff, farmers' associations and members of the public.

The beef, which is available for sale while stocks last was released into the market two months ago, but is not for re-sale.

"It is also very clear on the label that the product is not for re-sale," the Meatco said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meatco said the product was regarded as sub-standard after the Namibia Standards Institution (NSI) downgraded the product due to minor tin and/or seam defects.

"The product inside is still fit for human consumption. The condition from NSI is that this product can be used for own consumption within six months and not for re-sale," the company said.

The meat company noted that the product is not part of the government drought relief food.

"Meatco, hereby also clarifies that on 23 April 2020, we donated 25 000 corned beef tins to the Khomas Regional Council as part of our social corporate responsibility towards the Covid-19 Pandemic.

"The product was labelled as Covid-19 support and is not for re-sale. Although the labelling looks similar, it reads differently," the company said.

Meatco added that the public and the respective community police are urged to work closely with the company to ensure that consumers buying this product do not re-sell it to the public, but use it for their own consumption.

