Cameroon: Yaounde Paediatric Hospital - Siamese Twins Under Examination

Born on July 6, 2020 at the Medical Centre ste Christine, located at the Monté de Soeur TKC neighbourhood in Yaounde, the twins, both girls, found to be conjoined at the buttocks area are currently at the Yaoundé Gynaecological and Paediatric Hospital in Yaounde. The General Manager of the Yaounde Gynaecological and Paediatric Hospital, Professor Forbuzshi Angwafo III Fru tells Cameroon Tribune (CT) the hospital is carrying out an intensive examination on the children in a bid to have a total mastery of the malformation. A medical conference will be held in prelude to any intervention on the babies.

The babies have been at the Yaounde Paediatric Hospital for one week. Prof Angwafo III Fru says not much can be said about the surgical intervention to separate the children without having a catalogue of all the malformations the children have. It is only after this, that the medical team will start looking at the possibilities available. It is going to be a case management that requires multiple fields of care such as that of a surgeon, paediatrician, neonatologist and rehabilitation medicine. "To form this team, it is important to get a handle of all the problems the children have, especially as they are conjoined", the General Manager noted.

As of now, a lot is being done. The General Manager of the hospital says they are at a stage-to-stage management of the defect. "I cannot give a full picture of what will be done because the hospital wants to see every detail of the babies' malformation and map out the risk involved in separating them", Prof Angwafo III Fru noted. He underscored that there is management, surgical and operational risks to look after. There is also the issue of how to manage the psychosocial aspect and the special care and rehabilitation process to be given to the children after the surgery. The children are okay, receiving medical attentions that are usually given to all newborns. However, the medical team highlights that the children will certainly have issues with their digestive tracks because they are two babies with one anus.

The medical team at the Yaounde Paediatric Hospital says the hospital is doing everything that can be done to keep the children alive. The mother of the babies, Caroline Enjenwi, 24, during her pregnancy, did some level of prenatal care and carried out some echography. But she only knew she was going to have twins just before birth. Medics say this is not an unusual situation for one needs to have an experienced hand to diagnose a conjoined twin in-ultra. Right now, the parents need socio-social support, material and financial aid. The father of the babies, Richard Ekwe Ekane, with one-year experience in management from the Siantu University in Yaounde, lost his job three months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic and since then, it has been difficult for the family to make ends meet.