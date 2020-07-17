Tanzania: Gwambina Vs Dodoma FC - Azam Arena to Decide Best of FDL

THE promoted sides Gwambina FC and Dodoma FC will battle it up in the finals to get the First Division League (FDL) champions in a tense match set at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The two teams automatically earned next season's top flight league promotion after toping their respective groups hence have a big task to make an impact in the league next season.

Speaking recently about the match, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almas Kasongo said preparations for the match have been finalised, just waiting the starting whistle to blow.

"As you know, every league is supposed to produce the champions, according to the procedures we have that is why Dodoma FC and Gwambina will have to confront each other on Saturday (tomorrow) to get the FDL champions," he said.

According to Kasongo, the last time the FDL champions emerged was during the 2014/15 Mainland Premier League season whereby Mwadui and African Sports which were promoted then fought in the finals.

"As the board, we have seen it essential to bring back the system so that henceforth, every league should have its own champion and this will continue," he said.

He also pointed out that the champions will be awarded a trophy plus medals while the runners up will receive medals only.

Also, other prices will be given to the FDL best player, goalkeeper, top goal scorer as well as the most disciplined team.

In group A of the FDL, Dodoma FC equaled on points (51), with second placed Ihefu FC after 22 matches but the former jumped into the top flight league courtesy of goal difference.

It was a sigh of relief for Dodoma residents to have their own team climbing into the Mainland Premier League after many years of waiting.

On the other hand, Mwanza based Gwambina FC ended on top of their group B with 47 points and lost 3 games from 22 matches they played.

Geita Gold and Transit Camp scooped second and third slots apiece after gathering 34, 33 points in that order.