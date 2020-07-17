Tanzania: President's Picks Given Vital Tips

CHIEF of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo has urged newly sworn in presidential appointees to evaluate themselves when discharging their duties since the tasks assigned to them are for the national and people's interests.

"You have been given the responsibility to serve the public; What is most important is to conduct soul searching and understand that the work given to you is for national development," the CDF said at the swearing in ceremony of new appointees held at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

He said that the appointees had been given huge tasks focused on serving the public, and were thus obliged to assist the president by addressing various challenges facing people.

General Mabeyo added that it was important for them to adhere to their oaths especially when they think of quitting their posts in pursuit of other careers.

"It is very clear that if you want to contest for any political post, you need to resign first...it is not just a matter of trial and error but you should put in place appropriate plans," he said.

The CDF's remarks came amid several public office bearers quitting their posts in quest for parliamentary seats.

Recently, President John Magufuli said the doors were open for his appointees who wished to contest for various posts in the forthcoming general election.

Dr Magufuli revealed he had been receiving request letters from a number of his appointees who have expressed interest to contest in the October elections.

For his part, Mbeya Regional Commissioner (RC), Albert Chalamila said that he decided to shelve his intention to contest for parliamentary seat because he wanted to support Dr Magufuli's efforts to push for development in the region.

He said that the fifth phase government had done a lot to boost development in Mbeya Region by allocating funds for improving education infrastructure, including renovating old public schools and construction of health facilities.

"I decided to cancel my plan so that I could properly manage and coordinate development activities in my region," he said.

The Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo, called upon the new appointees to work hard because the president trusted them and felt they were capable of grappling with the challenges ahead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that they should visit people and know their challenges so that they can address them instead of pursuing the office-based approach.

Minister Jafo also urged them to step up revenue collection initiatives, to which much focus had been given by the President Magufuli-led administration, yielding tremendous increases in revenue collection by regional and local authorities.

"In 2015, we collected 379 bn/-but in the just ended financial year the revenue collected shot up to 717bn/-," he said.

He further directed them to make sure they manage local government expenditure effectively in order to improve their audit reports.

In 2015, local governments received an average of 25 per cent of clean audit reports but to date the situation has improved, according to Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report unqualified opinion is 95 per cent.