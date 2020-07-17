Zimbabwe: Govt Urged to Eliminate Investor-Barriers

15 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Zimbabwe should eliminate various investment obstacles to speed the process of economic recovery from the shrinking global economy, renowned economist, John Robertson has said.

Speaking at a Women's Institute for Leadership Development social media discussion yesterday, Robertson said choices authorities will make at this juncture, will determine the rate at which the economy recovers.

"The country's policy choices from now can help our recovery do better than merely keeping up with unfolding worldwide developments. The policy choices we could make should focus on the removal of every barrier placed on the way of the investors needed to rebuild Zimbabwe's recovery," he said.

Zimbabwe has seen a massive decline in foreign investment over the year as a result of multiple factors.

Since assuming power in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has overseen over US$ 27 billion worth of investment promises from potential investors but actual investment that has taken place has failed to breach US$ 3 billion mark.

Policy inconsistencies, reckless political utterances, red tap in government, human rights abuses and political instability are some of the major deterrents of investment.

Recently, government suspended the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) over alleged abuse by companies in illicit money trading, a development analysts have castigated for disregard of property rights.

The government has been introducing too many controls in the economy which many fear will chase away investors.

"Government created these barriers to give it the means and leverage it needed to direct and control all business activity. Government should now declare its determination to turn Zimbabwe into an investor-friendly destination and one of the benefits we can get from that is we will begin to see its ability to generate food,"

"We need to become food self-sufficient. In a long time now for more than 20 years, Zimbabwe has been depending on importing food and because of that the outflow of foreign currency to pay for that food has left Zimbabwe without money," he added.

The sentiments come at a time the global economy has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and global investment and trade are hence expected to suffer in the short to medium term.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.